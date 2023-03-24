Ramadan started off for most of the world on March 23 and there’s a festive mood on social media as people look forward to concluding the holy month with Eid al-Fitr celebrations. That is, however, still a long way off- April 21. Ramzan is meant as a test of self-control and discipline for Muslims, as they are meant to maintain a fast called ‘Roza’.

‘Roza’ is no slight feat, with people supposed to eat a meal at dawn called Sehri, and another after sunset called Iftar. Practising Muslims aren’t supposed to eat during this month while the sun is still in the sky. That is quite the test of patience and as it happens every year, it has resulted in a deluge of memes on Twitter.

If you are someone who celebrates, here are the top memes on Twitter to help you through the wait for Sehri and Iftar.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic holy calendar and Muslims are meant to follow the path shown by God and serve humanity during this time. There are also a host of other dos and don’ts associated with Ramadan.

