Ranbir Kapoor 'Sadly Leaving Places' Shot Returns in 'TJMM', Clip Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor 'sadly leaving places' roster gets a new addition with this Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar scene, as pointed out by a Twitter user.

March 09, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor scene in TJMM is going viral.
‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, took off with a smooth start after its release on Holi. The Luv Ranjan directorial had fans awaiting it for a long time because it marks the return of Ranbir as a purely romantic hero once again after predominantly action and drama-oriented films like Brahmastra, Shamshera and Sanju.

Ranbir swooped into fans’ hearts with his gentle, romantic charms in ‘Saawariya’ and since then, fans have noticed a pattern among the bereaved romantic heroes played by him. Consider ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, for instance. As Anushka Sharma’s character gets married to Fawad Khan’s character, Ranbir’s character puts up quite a show. As heartbreak anthem ‘Channa Mereya’ plays, Ranbir walks off from the wedding.

Consider also ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. In the smash hit film, it’s not his love interest’s (Deepika Padukone) wedding that he’s leaving. Kalki Koechlin’s character gets married to Kunaal Roy Kapur’s character and as ‘Kabira’ reaches a crescendo, Ranbir’s character slowly walks off from the wedding.

Guess what? That sequence makes a comeback in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’. As ‘O Bedardeya’ plays in the background, Ranbir walks off from a gathering in slow motion with tearful eyes once more. Fans had waited for this day. Sharing a clip, a Twitter user wrote, “THERE IS A NEW SHOT IN THE “RANBIR KAPOOR LEAVING PLACES" ROSTER 😍😍😍😍☺️☺️☺️ well technically he’s not leaving a wedding but you get the gist. sadboi puppy eyes, long shot, dukh dard vala song ❤️❤️".

The Luv Ranjan directorial collected Rs 15.73 crore net on its opening day, as Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh reported. The film also became the second highest day-one grosser after Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan.

