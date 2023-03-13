Home » Buzz » Ranbir Kapoor Slammed Over Alia Bhatt 'Bathroom Habits' Comment, Fans Add 'Context'

Ranbir Kapoor Slammed Over Alia Bhatt 'Bathroom Habits' Comment, Fans Add 'Context'

Ranbir Kapoor is getting 'cancelled' on Twitter once again for his comments on Alia Bhatt's bathroom habits, but his fans have pointed out the context of the matter.

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 07:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Ranbir Kapoor slammed on Twitter over comments on Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)
Ranbir Kapoor slammed on Twitter over comments on Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor angered a section of Twitter with his comments on Alia Bhatt’s bathroom habits but his fans have been quick to add some ‘context’ to it. In an interview, Ranbir was asked one quality of Alia’s that he admires the most and that he himself doesn’t possess, and another that he tolerates. In answer, Ranbir had mentioned her ability to express herself as the quality he admires, and her messy bathroom habits as the quality he tolerates.

Ranbir added that he ‘tolerates’ Alia’s messiness in the bathroom- like leaving things lying around- because he has OCD. As the actor was criticised on Twitter for his comments by some on Twitter, others insisted that the matter needed to be contextualised since he had been specifically asked a question.

This is not the first time that Ranbir has come under fire on Twitter. He has previously been criticised over his comments about Alia, as well as some of his earlier comments to costars like Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

first published: March 13, 2023, 07:38 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 07:50 IST
