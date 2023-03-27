Ranveer Allahbadia AKA BeerBiceps’ podcasts are a contentious subject on Twitter, with some people enjoying them and others criticising them. The podcast, called The Ranveer Show, has had a host of high-profile guests, including many Bollywood actors. The shows take on a host of subjects starting from relationships, self-improvement to spirituality.

Twitter users, however, have latched onto something that has now become a meme: Ranveer’s aggressive nodding. During interviews, it’s important to show your guest that you are really, truly, actively listening, but Ranveer arguably tends to be a little too enthusiastic.

Twitter has turned it into a meme, citing various situations wherein they have been forced to feign enthusiasm: from college lectures, friends complaining about their breakups for the umpteenth time, friends’ mums complaining about them, organic chemistry classes, to boss’ brutal feedback when you know there’s no way you could afford to quit that job.

Whether you’ve learnt any life lessons from The Ranveer Show or not, you now know how to act in situations that are not all that exciting.

