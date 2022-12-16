Ranveer Allahbadia Confused White Huns With 'Hans' and Twitter Had a Hearty Laugh

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia also runs a podcast segment and currently, a snippet from the same is going viral. In the podcast, you can see the YouTuber interacting with historian Mohsin Raza Khan. In the video, the duo can be seen talking about the history of religions. It was all going good untill he showed a picture of a swan as the visual representation of a nomadic group of people from Central Asia. It happened when the historian was talking about White Huns, the Hephthalites, a nomadic group of people. He claimed the Huns were called Scythians in the West and Shakya in India.

A Twitter user pointed out the mistake made in the edit. “So Beer Biceps did a podcast with some Historian. This historian was talking about White Huns (people who came from Central Asia) and Allahabadia shows pic of a White Hans (Swan) instead So much for India’s “smartest podcast," read the caption. Have a look:

The video, now, has over 104K views. “White Hans. This is what happens when you don’t research properly before inviting a guest on your show," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Funnier to me is that expression Mr biceps makes in this clip haha."

One Twitter user wrote, “seems he’s trying to avoid dozing by biting nails/lips eyes tend to get closed involuntarily when we’re not interested in something but forced to give attention to it even not being interested in it or not getting it was fine but adding that visual cue while editing?"

Earlier, BeerBiceps drew controversy after a guest on his podcast made some bizarre comments about women’s sexuality. The guest Ambika Devi (whose given name was Juliana Gomez) came to India from Colombia over a decade ago, lived in Vrindavan ashrams and after learning about the Indian culture, yoga, Odissi dance, decided to adopt brahmacharya or celibacy as a way of life. During the interview, she told Ranveer that celibacy is adopted so as to channel the energy to be transported to a different spiritual level.

Ranveer said that in the case of men, it’s “obvious" how sexual energy gets saved. When he asked her how this purported loss of energy due to having sex works when it comes to women, Ambika said, “No, it’s mainly for men. But a woman who has a lot of sex in her life looks older. They age faster than someone who has only one relationship in her life." Ranveer then went on to add how during a “no f*p" theme, his meditations run deeper.

