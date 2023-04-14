Ranveer Allahbadia Gets Roasted for His Hitler Analogy, Says 'He Was an Evil Man, But Who isn't'

The public persona of Ranveer Allahbadia, the host of the Beer Biceps Podcast, has come under scrutiny for various reasons, including controversial podcasts and social media captions that have drawn ridicule and criticism. However, a recent incident is more serious in nature. One of his podcasts on “The Ranveer Show" titled “World War 2 - Abhijit Chavda On Hitler, Conspiracies & Untold Outcomes" has received negative attention after a Twitter user highlighted his Hitler analogy, where he made a statement that suggested, “Hitler was an evil man, but who isn’t."

In a podcast episode that aired approximately 9 months ago, Ranveer engaged with the expert guest to gain a more comprehensive understanding of World War 2 beyond what is typically taught in history books. During the discussion about the chronology, leaders, and atrocities of the war, Ranveer attempted to explore an alternative perspective on the topic, which he claimed was a “neutral perspective" that did not undermine the atrocities committed by the Nazis. However, some social media users recently called attention to his discussion, particularly a comment he made about Adolf Hitler, which they found insensitive and potentially hurtful to people around the world.

Advertisement

Watch ‘On Adolf Hitler’ Segment of the ‘World War 2 - Abhijit Chavda On Hitler, Conspiracies & Untold Outcomes’ Podcast Here :

This sparked a significant backlash on Twitter with one user commenting, “I crosschecked this with the video where he says, ‘I would like to take a neutral perspective.’ Which is a good reminder as any that objectivity is irrelevant in the context of irrefutable morality. Highlighting Hitler is not edgy, it’s immoral…because killing people is wrong." Another user expressed disbelief, remarking, “Is this for real?!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to Ranveer’s comments, some social media users also resorted to mocking him by coming up with sarcastic pickup lines such as “Anne Frank used to write in her diary, but doesn’t everyone?", “Aurangzeb was a kind king, but who isn’t?", “This guy has a podcast, but who doesn’t?", “Sachin Tendulkar loves batting, but who doesn’t?" and so on.

Indeed, a topic that is subject to variation based on an individual’s beliefs and experiences!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here