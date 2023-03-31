Ranveer Allahbadia is Nodding Aggressively Once Again But He's a 'Dank Memer' This Time

Ranveer Allahbadia recently made headlines after his aggressive nodding became a meme. Also known as BeerBiceps, his podcasts are a contentious subject on Twitter. While many enjoy them, some people criticise them. For those who don’t know, his podcast is called The Ranveer Show and he has been the host of high-profile guests, including many Bollywood actors. The shows take on a host of subjects starting from relationships, self-improvement to spirituality. He recently became a meme after his ‘aggressive nodding’ was noticed by people online. We understand how important it is to show your guest that you are, truly, actively listening, but Ranveer tends to be a little too enthusiastic.

After a series of memes went viral, the social media personality has himself responded with another meme video. Taking to Twitter, he posted another video as he wrote, “YouTuber found publicly humiliating himself in Goa. What began as a relaxation trip has now unleashed his dank memer personality. Bro i am dankest of dank memers bro." Have a look:

The video, ever since uploaded, has garnered over 72K views. “Mundi hilaane ke baad ek baar ye bhi bol deta bhai, aapko lagta hai aliens hote hain," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “When I told you I discovered you through podcasts tab you never made a video like this but when she said memes then you make a whole video. Great!"

Here are a few memes which were created:

What do you think about the response?

