Ranveer Singh Met 'Morocco's Hero' Achraf Hakimi and Recreated the Iconic 'Waddle'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone watched the FIFA World Cup Finals and the former made several excited posts about it. Of late, Ranveer has been seen at many global sports scenes, starting from NBA to F1. Now, he has also met Morocco player Achraf Hakimi and recreated Jaylen Waddle’s signature celebration together with him. Hakimi had imitated Waddle’s ‘waddle’ after a decisive penalty kick against Spain, reported Daily Mail.

“Did the iconic waddle!" Ranveer wrote in an Instagram story, tagging Hakimi and calling him ‘Morocco’s Hero’.

France had defeated Morocco 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup semifinals. French star Kylian Mbappe, who put up a spectacular show in the finals, had consoled Hakimi soon after. An early goal from left-back Theo Hernandez and a late second from Randal Kolo Muani had put France into a fourth World Cup final in seven tournaments, and ended Morocco’s dream run. After the full time whistle, Hakimi was seen lying down on ground in disappointment and watching this, Mbappe quickly went to console his club teammate. Mbappe gave his hand to Hakimi and the two shared a hug. Further, Mbappe and Hakimi exchanged their jerseys as well. Mbappe donned Hakimi’s No. 2 jersey, while, Hakimi worn Mbappe’s iconic No.10 jersey and patted his teammates on their backs for the efforts.

Ranveer, for his part, attended the finals with Deepika who was there to unveil the trophy ahead of the match.

