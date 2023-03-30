Home » Buzz » Rare Pink Diamond Worth $35 mn Set For Auction in New York

A rare, vividly rosy-purple diamond, called the Eternal Pink and valued at $35 million, is set to be auctioned off by Sotheby's as part of its Magnificent Jewels sale in New York in June.

A model holds a 10.57 carat vivid pink diamond, with an estimated value of moe than $35 million US dollars, during a press preview at Sotheby's in New York City on March 27, 2023. (Credits: AFP)
A rare, vividly rosy-purple diamond, called the Eternal Pink and valued at $35 million, is set to be auctioned off by Sotheby’s as part of its Magnificent Jewels sale in New York in June. The 10.57-carat stone is being marketed as the most valuable purplish-pink diamond ever brought to auction, with the highest ever pre-auction price per carat estimate, according to Sotheby’s.

“Its refined lines combined with the intensity of its color earn it a place as one of the world’s most extraordinary gems," Tom Moses, executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer at the Gemological Institute of America said of the cushion-cut diamond.

According to Sotheby’s, the stone, which was mined in Botswana, is “comparable to ultimate masterpieces of art — far rarer than a Magritte or a Warhol," thanks to its clarity and lack of imperfections.

Pink diamonds are among the rarest and most sought-after gems in the world and considered a major draw for investors.

The record for highest-ever auction price for such a stone is held by the CTF Pink Star, which was sold for $71.2 million in Hong Kong in 2017.

The Williamson Pink Star diamond, which sold for $57.7 million in 2022, also in Hong Kong, holds the record for the highest price per carat, at nearly $5.2 million.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

