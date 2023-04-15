Rare Plan Used To Probe Titanic’s Sinking Set To Be Auctioned

A rare cross-section plan to investigate Titanic’s sinking is now set to be sold at auction in Devizes, Wiltshire on April 22. This 33ft (10m) hand-drawn plan was used during the official inquiry of the tragic event that claimed the lives of over 1,500 passengers, reported BBC. The plan was commissioned by the British Board of Trade to assist in the 36-day hearing and allowed the 96 witnesses to indicate various parts of the ship using a point. This magnificent piece of history has original chalk marks showing what happened and offers a unique insight into the investigation of the Titanic’s sinking.

According to BBC, Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge from Henry Aldridge and Son Ltd described the plan as “a magnificent and commanding piece, both historically and visually. It eclipses anything we have seen on the market for Titanic in terms of size, and most importantly it has undergone an extensive process of archival stabilisation."

Advertisement

The plan has been on public display in Belfast since 2012, attracting history buffs from around the world. It was bought by a private collector in 2011 for £220,000 (over Rs 2.2 crore), which was then a world record for Titanic memorabilia. The current auction price is expected to exceed £200,000 (over Rs 2 crore).

Owning a piece of the Titanic’s history is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This rare cross-section plan offers a unique insight into the investigation of one of the most significant maritime tragedies in history. The sinking of the Titanic in 1912 claimed the lives of over 1,500 passengers. The ship, which was considered unsinkable at the time, struck an iceberg on its maiden voyage, causing the vessel to sink within hours.

The tragedy had a profound impact on the world, and the lessons learned from the disaster continue to influence maritime safety measures to this day. The sinking of the Titanic highlighted the need for better safety procedures, such as sufficient lifeboats, better communication systems, and regular safety drills.

The loss of life on the Titanic was not limited to any particular class, with passengers from all walks of life perishing in the disaster. The tragedy sparked worldwide mourning and had a lasting impact on popular culture, with books, films, and documentaries being produced over the years.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here