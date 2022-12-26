Ravi Shastri as Party Animal to Vim Black: 5 Viral Ads That Created Buzz Online in 2022

Brands often create catchy and clever advertisements to promote their products or services and maximize their reach nationally or on a global platform. But, sometimes these ads do a lot more than just promotion. With popular faces delivering quirky one-liners or touching upon prevalent issues, some advertisements become fodder for memes or trigger a debate on social media. There have been several instances when advertisements featuring celebrities have gone viral for multiple reasons. From Ravi Shastri’s CRED commercial to Milind Soman in an ad for Vim Black, here we have compiled a list of such advertisements that were released in 2022 and instantly created a buzz.

Hrithik Roshan Burger King Ad Campaign

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was roped in by fast-food chain Burger King for the advertisement of their new Stunner Menu in June. The viral ad, which was shared by Hrithik on his Instagram page, shows the actor getting furious after Burger King strategically includes him in the ad without his permission. “Burger King India, it wasn’t cool, but has left a stunning aftertaste indeed," the caption read.

Ravi Shastri in CRED advertisement

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri featured in one of the advertisements of fintech company CRED that went viral earlier this year. The ad shows Shastri in a hilarious avatar where he churns out rib-tickling one-liners and witty replies. For instance, while talking to a girl at the party, he is heard saying, “I used to be a batsman, but for you, I can be a keeper."

Vim Black

Another advertisement that created a buzz in 2022 was that of Vim Black, a “dishwashing liquid made for men," starring Milind Soman. Shared by the actor on his Instagram page, the ad was seemingly aimed at highlighting that men should also participate in household chores like dishwashing. As the ad did rounds on social media, it drew varying reactions from users. Later, Vim clarified in an Instagram post that Vim Black doesn’t exist and that “it’s a fictional bottle used to land a real issue".

Rishabh Pant for Dream Eleven

In this ad for Dream11, a fantasy sports platform, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant shows what he would be doing if he hadn’t followed his dream. In the ad, which went viral after releasing in October, Rishabh Pant tries his hand at classical singing which turns out to be an epic fail. “Sur ko woh kabhi pakad na paya, thank God Rishabh followed his dream!" the caption read.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Oreo adBefore the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in November, this ad by biscuit brand Oreo created a buzz and added to the excitement for the sports event.

In the ad, the former Indian cricket team captain is seen at a press conference promoting the brand’s cricket themed limited-edition biscuit pack. He also highlights India’s 2011 World Cup win and says, “Oreo was launched in 2011 and India won the World Cup in 2011. This year there is another World Cup and if Oreo can launch again.”

