Ready to Pick Up a Folding Electric Motorcycle?

Following in the footsteps of bicycles, electric motorcycles could soon be embracing folding designs. Several models are expected to hit the market this year, including one with a 200 km range and another that, when folded, is no bigger than a suitcase. Two folding electric motorcycle projects, presented as concepts in 2021, are poised to hit the market this year.

On the one hand, Romanian manufacturer Colibri is getting ready to debut the M22, a bike that is both powerful and relatively compact. The project, originally financed via a crowdfunding campaign, takes the form of an electric motorcycle that can accommodate one to three removable batteries, for a maximum range of almost 200 km. Note that in off-road mode, the bike can reach 90 km/h, but its speed will be limited to 45 km/h within the European Union.

Undoubtedly, this motorcycle’s most distinctive feature is its folding design. That said, in order to fold the bike, you first have to remove its battery (or batteries). So while the folding design could prove useful for taking the bike in an elevator or storing it on a balcony, it might not be so practical for taking it on the train, for example.

On the manufacturer’s website, the bike is listed as starting at $2,799, with the first shipments expected by the end of the year.

In a different style, Japanese company Icoma offers an even more original mini electric motorcycle called Tatamel. When folded, this bike is as compact and as easy to carry as a suitcase. It can be easily stored under a desk and fits on public transport with no problem. Still, the Tatamel is no thunderbolt when it comes to performance, with a maximum speed of 40 km/h and a range of 30 km. Moreover, with its small wheels, it’s better to avoid riding it on rough roads. The innovative design also comes at a certain cost, since the Tatamel is expected to sell for around $4,000 when launched.

