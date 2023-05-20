Ready To Test Your IQ? Solve This Riddle In Just 10 Seconds

Welcome to the world of optical illusion, where reality meets deception. And this amalgamation challenges our minds to solve unique riddles. This new trend of decoding puzzles and optical illusions is gaining momentum as it sharpens one’s IQ, as well as unveils their personality traits. All in all, they are fun to attempt. These optical illusions, which come in many types like riddles, puzzles, and math problems, have ended up being the internet’s favourite pastime. And user’s insatiable hunger for such mental exercises has been rightly satisfied by the internet with new optical illusions daily. One such riddle is making social media users scratch their heads. You can also give it a try. To do so, all you have to do is answer a simple question.

A picture, holding the puzzle, was shared by an Instagram page called Optical Illusions, with the caption, “Riddle time!" The question on the picture read, “I don’t have wings, but I fly. What am I?" Your time begins now. Start thinking. What is that one thing that can fly but doesn’t have wings? Think harder. The test will surely put your intelligence to use. And honestly, don’t be intimidated as it is not as hard as it appears. So, were you able to guess the right answer? No? Need a hint? Okay, it is not a living thing and is visible to you during the daytime. Now you must be able to guess it easily.

Many users have flooded the comments section with countless guesses. It is safe to say that several interesting answers have appeared in the comments. The answers like “kite", “air", and “cloud" were among the most popular guesses.

Apart from this, many users gave hilarious answers like “god" and “dream." A user hinted at the famous saying, ‘time flies’ and guessed that “time" is the right answer.

Some commented that the correct answer is “attitude", while many hilariously guessed it to be “rumour".

One user made many wild guesses and commented, “Balloon, bubbles, air, kite, clouds, UFOs, drones, I don’t know more stuff." Some wrong answers that made it to the comments section are “drone", and “helicopter."

What do you think is the right answer? Do you agree with majority that it is “cloud"?