'Real Hero': Haryana Bus Driver Who Helped Rishabh Pant After Accident Hailed on Internet

Rishabh Pant’s road accident has all of India praying for his speedy recovery. The star cricketer was rushed to a local hospital after his luxury car slammed into a collider when he dozed off while driving on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. As people take to Twitter to send out their wishes for Pant’s wellbeing, the bus driver who helped the cricketer out is being hailed as hero. The Uttarakhand DGP has said that the Haryana Roadways driver and locals who helped Pant will be rewarded under the GOI’s ‘Good Samaritans’ scheme, as per Business Today. They were also honoured by Haryana Roadways, as per PTI.

Sushil Mann, the driver, had rushed to help after seeing Pant’s car hit the divider. He did not know anything about Pant being a cricketer. “We pulled out the man from the car, laid him down and ran back to the car to see if there were others inside. I saw no one. When we ran back to the man… we saw his limbs moving," the bus driver told television channels. When we went closer, he said I am a cricketer, I am Pant. I had not heard of him but the conductor told me he was a big cricketer," he added.

Many, including former India batter and current NCA head VVS Laxman, praised Mann’s swift action.

Mann has won hearts across the country.

