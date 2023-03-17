Home » Buzz » Real Or Fake? This Pic Of ‘Amazon Snake Cat’ Deserves Your Attention

Meet Serpens Catus: The rare species of cat, also known as Amazon Snake Cat, that has got the Internet arguing if it is real or fake.

March 17, 2023

The Amazon Snake Cat has everyone talking. (credits: Twitter/@Kamara2R)
The Internet is a wonderful place to be. Right on the little screens of your devices, you can witness the marvels of nature around the world. One such mysterious creature that is taking social media by storm is the “Amazon Snake Cat". Claimed to be the rarest species of feline on Earth, just one glance at it would let anyone know why it is breaking the Internet. The black cat with bright yellow patches appears to look quite similar to the scales of a reptile. Yet it is not just the physical appearance that got everyone talking. Everything about it screams worthy of going viral. The tweet read, “Serpens catus is the rarest species of feline on Earth . These Animals live in hard-to-reach regions of the Amazon rainforest, and therefore they are relatively poorly studied. The first images capturing the snake cat appeared only in the year 2020. Weighs up to 4 stone."

Turns out not everyone is buying that Serpens Catus is a real thing. To most, this Amazonian creature also screamed “Photoshopped". While some simply shared their opinion by calling it “fake", others were more detailed in sharing just how they knew this was the magic of photoshop and not a marvel of nature. “First of all it was fake. The real one was the Gold-ringed cat snake, is a species of rear-fanged venomous snake endemic to southeast Asia.l," wrote a user.

“You can look at it and tell it is a cat head copied to a snake’s body and coloured to match. That’s a pretty big and long snake though.," another added.

A tweet read, “It’s a good thing that everyone shouted fake here, I was completely convinced that it was real."

If you are someone who loves looking up rare animals on the internet, do not be disappointed the Amazon Snake Cat was not real. Social media is still a treasury of creatures that are rare and found only in certain regions of the world. In a video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, he quizzed people about a rare animal found in Ladakh. A wild animal was seen strolling around an open area with big pipes and dogs barking at it. It looked somewhere like a mix between a lion and a cat with horn-like ears.

Twitter users guessed the animal in the clip to be a Eurasian Lynx.

