Accidents happen. For some, it can have devastating effects, yet for others, it might just be their way to internet fame. That is precisely what happened with the guy who has been dubbed “Bad Luck Brian". Remember the checkered sweater-vest guy with strawberry blonde hair and braces who once took over the internet? People used his face to create memes of all sorts of horrible things that could happen, including getting hit by a firetruck. But the guy who lent his face to the iconic meme had one accident. That is going viral. Kyle Craven, from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio is the guy who is the face of the “Bad Luck Brian" meme. Despite what the nickname would have you believe; he is doing pretty well for himself.

In an interview with Buzzfeed in 2020, Kyle shared just how this twist of fate happened to him. He shared that it all began in 2007 when he was not that great of a student. Known to be a class clown, Kyle Craven and his friend Ian loved pranking others. He decided the school’s Picture Day was the event where he was going to grab some limelight. For his junior year, he went off to a local thrift store and grabbed his famous sweater vest. When it was his turn to take the picture, Kyle asked the photographer to get him a purple background. He then proceeded to rub his eyes to swell them and then gave a huge grin. That’s how the meme was born.

Social media users found the story behind the meme just as hilarious as the meme itself. Knowing that Kyle had taken a bad photo on purpose made the entire thing more legendary for many. A YouTube user wrote, “The fact that he intentionally took a bad photo but not for the reason of becoming famous makes it so much better."

Another comment read, “The history behind this meme makes it so much better. This dude accidentally trolled the whole world."

“Imagine what it was like to be the photographer unknowingly at the time taking a picture that would become one of the most legendary pictures on the internet," read a comment.

For anyone wondering what kind of luck Kyle has, fret not, he’s done great for himself. He shared he has great luck as can be seen in his success with sweepstakes, at bingo, and on scratch cards. He has also gotten a degree in Construction Management and now works as Vice President at Craven Construction Company, reported LADbible. They are responsible for building churches.

