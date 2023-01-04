'Really Humiliating': Woman Claims She Was Forced to Strip During Security Check at Bengaluru Airport

A female passenger recently alleged that she was asked to strip while undergoing a security check at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The woman, who is reportedly a student and a musician, opened up about the shocking incident on Twitter, calling it a ‘humiliating’ experience. In a now-deleted tweet, she questioned the Bengaluru airport authorities why did they ‘need a woman to strip’ at the security checkpoint. The woman stated that she felt utterly uncomfortable standing just in a camisole.

“I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman. BLR Airport why would you need a woman to strip?" reportedly stated the student in her now-deleted tweet. As soon as the incident was shared online, it quickly escalated and garnered the attention of several internet users including the Bengaluru airport.

The prompt response from the authorities suggested that the issue had been further escalated. They expressed their regret while responding, “Hello Krishani Gadhvi, we deeply regret the hassle caused and this should not have happened. We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by CISF (Central Industrial Security force) a Government sovereign," reportedly read the now-deleted reply.

The authorities asked for the female passenger’s contact information to gain more insight into the incident. They ensured that their team member will quickly connect with the woman at the earliest. This incident is reported just days after a passenger was detained for ‘assaulting’ a female CISF officer at the KIA airport. Police reportedly said that the passenger threw papers at the lady officer and verbally assaulted her and created a ruckus.

