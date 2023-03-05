Reddit User Ask if Women Are Okay With Men Seeking Permission From Their Fathers to Marry Them, Sparks Debate

When it comes to a woman’s marriage, there is just one simple rule: the man has to take permission from the father. This is very prevalent, especially in India. It has been going on ever since the concept of marriage was invented. However, with evolving times, and women being so independent, not everyone supports this practice. Elaborating on the same, a Reddit user asked this question, and started a discussion.

“How do you feel about men asking other men for permission to marry their daughter?" wrote the user and garnered tons of responses. Most women pointed out how seeking permission from fathers signifies that the woman is her father’s “property."

Advertisement

“Gross. I’m not a man’s property, I can make my own choices.

My husband did have a talk with my family about marriage before we got engaged, but that was after we discussed it just us two, and he was in no way “asking for permission," wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “Permission, eh. But blessing, yes that’s sweet."

One Reddit user wrote, “Similar to women having their father give them away when they get married. I am a whole entire individual who belongs to no one but myself. I’ll give my partner permission to marry me when he asks and I’ll walk myself down the aisle."

Here are a few responses:

Advertisement

Many also felt that the concept is “outdated."

Some also supported the decision. “My husband asked for my mom and dad’s blessing (not permission) and I thought it was super sweet. They in no way “own" me and that was never implied. It’s just a kind gesture and has had literally no bearing or consequence on my life ever since. It wasn’t a big deal, to me. Some people like it, some don’t. When someone is getting married I would hope they know their partner well enough to know if it would be seen as a sweet gesture or offensive," wrote a Reddit user.

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here