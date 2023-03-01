Reddit User Draws Similarities Between Alia Bhatt and Hailey Bieber, Gets Slammed for 'Spreading Hate'

Reddit has become a platform for lots of celebrity gossip. Now, a recent thread which is going viral has garnered a lot of criticism from fans. The thread basically claims that Alia Bhatt is the ‘Hailey Bieber of Bollywood.’ It further alleges the Bollywood star of being a stalker and following her very own husband, Ranbir Kapoor, to movies. The thread further elaborates on how Alia was obsessed with Katrina and Deepika, who are Ranbir’s exes. “Became supposedly bffs and Katrina, got robbed of friendship, give her some lessons and probably mentored her since Alia is chhoti bachi," wrote the uploader.

The user further claimed that it is “so obvious" that Alia has been a huge fangirl of Ranbir Kapoor since her teenage years. Further, the uploader pointed out that the thread is being made because of the Hailey and Selena drama which has made its roots again in Hollywood.

The thread, however, did not fit well with many users. “I don’t know what Hailey Bieber did or what Alia is up to but stop selling your manchild husband as some trophy or someone great because no it isn’t like that.

Thank you for taking one for the team and getting them out of the market you love him good, but don’t shove it down our throats," wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “WOW! As someone who has closely followed Hailey/Sel/JB drama for years and years. I want to give my two cents. Similarity : KJO helping Alia, Karjen Helping Hailey. Alia being a Fan of RK, Hailey being a fan of JB. Alia pretends to support his past relationships, Same for Hailey. Both are Nepo Kids, Kat/DP and Sel aren’t. Dissimilarity: Hailey is known for being someone’s wife while I think all of us can fairly agree that Alia does have something to her name. RK is bad PR for her if anything whereas JB is Hailey’s bread and butter."

A Reddit user asked people to stop hating women.

There were many who shared hilarious memes on the same.

