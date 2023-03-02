Home » BUZZ » Reddit User Shares Stills of Bollywood Celebs' Cameo in 'TMKOC' And Fans Are All Nostalgic

Reddit User Shares Stills of Bollywood Celebs' Cameo in 'TMKOC' And Fans Are All Nostalgic

Reddit user shares celebrity cameos from Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 12:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Reddit user shared old images of Bollywood celebs' cameo in TMKOC and fans are hit by nostalgia. (Image: Reddit/u/Several_Sunlit_Days)
Reddit user shared old images of Bollywood celebs' cameo in TMKOC and fans are hit by nostalgia. (Image: Reddit/u/Several_Sunlit_Days)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most popular Hindi television shows in the country. It has been entertaining audiences for the past 14 years and has now gained a cult status over the years. Now, a Reddit user takes all these fans down the memory lane as he posted old images from the sitcom. These images are from episodes when Bollywood celebs made cameos in the show for promotion purposes. There are a total of 17 images from different episodes.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, the images include every star. These also feature Vidya Balan, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Kajol, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and John Abraham.

Advertisement

There is also a still from Diwali episode when SRK visited Gokuldham society. It is when Jethalal mistakes SRK for someone else and embarrasses him. Ready to go back the memory lane? Have a look at the images:

RELATED NEWS

“Let’s be real, nothing beats a good ol’ episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It’s like a desi version of The Office, but instead of awkward stares, we get Jethalal’s priceless expressions and Babita ji’s charm. I never thought I’d find myself laughing so hard at a show about daily life in an apartment complex, but here we are. Move over, Walter White, Jethalal is the real kingpin of entertainment!" commented a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “The writers used to come up with genuine good ideas for the promotions."

Advertisement

Many shared images of other celeb cameos. Have a look:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier, a mashup of TMKOC and Shark Tank India 2 did rounds on the internet. The humorous video surfaced on Instagram in which the show’s lead character Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi can be seen presenting his pitch for Gada Electronics. He sells a sutli bomb called the Happy Diwali that leaves the judges in splits.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: March 02, 2023, 12:07 IST
last updated: March 02, 2023, 12:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Uber Glam In Black Saree With Feather Pallu, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kriti Kharbanda Oozes Oomph In Colourful And Vibrant Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Looks In These Sexy Pics