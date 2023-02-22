Bollywood has seen many incredible actors making their special place in fans’ hearts. Every now and then, a gifted performer delivers a stunner on the big screen, advancing to stardom quite swiftly. Not everyone is born a star, though. Fans have noticed many B’wood A-listers come into their own over the course of several years. A subreddit dedicated to Bollywood gossip recently saw a lot of discussion around such performers. It was all sparked off when one user asked about actors who were bad during their debut years but have since improved exponentially. Take a look at who redditors think fits the criteria.

The original poster itself suggested that Bobby Deol fits this description quite well. People in the thread listed out several names, with some even causing a good deal of debate. Yet, two names everyone agreed on were Alia Bhatt and Saif Ali Khan.

Several criticised Saif’s early performances before praising his versatility. One user wrote about Saif that “he was that good-looking nepo kid who couldn’t act and had an annoying dialogue delivery. In the 2000s he transformed into one of the most versatile actors in the industry."

Another added that the actor “had close to a decade of flopping as a solo hero" and that he was on his way out “when Kachche Dhaage, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Dil Chahta Hai happened back to back to back." Others pointed out his brilliant role in Omkara as well.

Redditors thought Alia Bhatt’s performance in her debut movie, Student Of The Year, left a lot to be desired. Users called the movie terrible, saying that the actress has evolved a lot from that point onwards. One user praised her range, while another spoke highly of her role in Highway.

One user highlighted a trend that was prevalent in the late 1980s and 1990s amongst actresses. “lot of the female actresses who debuted in the late 80s- early 90s: in the first 6-8 years of their career, 95% of the roles they did were flowerpot roles, but as the 00s kicked in, you could see them taking up more ‘hatke’ roles," they wrote, listing out names such as Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, Tabu, and Raveena Tandon.

There is some debate on Shahid Kapoor’s name in the thread. One wrote, “Shahid Kapoor. Went from being a background dancer, had a highly inconsistent career trajectory and then BAM Haider. He’s such a good actor." Not everyone agreed. “He was really good in Ishq Vishq. His character was unlikable, but it worked because of Shahid and his chemistry with Amrita. He was inconsistent with his script choice but always acted well," one user said. “His choice in films is inconsistent for sure but not his acting talent," another one wrote. You can check out the entire discussion here:

Other names that feature on the list include Karisma Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor, and even Abhishek Bachchan.

