Rekha, Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood Actresses Who Rocked the Fashion World With 'Era-defining' Outfits

When there was no Pinterest or Instagram, people used to gather their style inspiration from actresses in Bollywood. These actresses were the only trend makers back in the day when there was no influencer culture. Elaborating on the same, Twitter user apparitionnow asked people online what is that one outfit worn by an actress in a Bollywood film that can be called an “era-defining piece" and influenced wardrobes of women. The tweet brought back so many memories as desis from all across social media posted images of actresses in their best attires.

While some likes Alia Bhatt from 2 States, others praised Deepika Padukone from Piku. There was also a mention of Katrina Kaif in the 2000s. People also posted images of deep kajal looks and chunky jewellery.

Have a look at the responses:

“Trisha cotton sarees from VTV & kurta+jeans+stole look from 96; Shalini amarkalam saree; Radhika chithi saree from Chithi serial (plain saree with golden motif borders); Anjali chudis (Engeyum Eppothum); My mum’s gen apprntly learnt to wear sarees from Suhasini + Revathi films," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “this immediately made me think of Deepika’s sarees in YJHD (this and the blue one!) for a full two years everyone at every school I knew was wearing it for their farewells and there were imitation copies of it in everyone’s closet.

What is your favourite look?

