The mortal remains of a British hiker who went missing 50 years ago in the Pennine Alps in Switzerland have been recently found under the ice. More than 300 people have gone missing in the Pennine Alps in Switzerland since 1925. Their list has been maintained by the Swiss authorities.

According to reports, the remains of this British hiker were discovered by a police crew from Canton Police Valais September 5, 2022. The hiker’s identity has not been revealed till now. But, British officials have been trying their level best to find out his details. Till now, only the age and nationality of this hiker could be established that the body is of a 32-year-old (at the time of his death) British national.

According to an official statement issued by the Canton Police Valais, the remains found at the scene had suggested that it could be a man who had been reported missing from the Grand Combin area since December 31, 1974, Daily Star reported. The Canton police have revealed that a DNA identification, in cooperation with the police in Great Britain, had led to the confirmation of the identity of the missing person.

According to reports, remains of many other people have also been discovered in recent years due to melting glaciers. A spokesperson from Canton Police Valais said that their agents are working in close cooperation with the air force and are trying to utilise the opportunity provided by melting glaciers.

Apart from this hiker, dead bodies of a Swiss couple were also discovered in 2017. This couple went to milk cows in a meadow near their home in 1942, and never returned. Their youngest daughter revealed to the French newspaper Le Matin that the family had never stopped looking for them at that time. She told Le Matin that their family had spent whole lives searching for them, without stopping and had left no stone unturned to give them the funeral they deserved.

Besides this hiker and the Swiss couple, Trento Prosecutor Sandro Raimondi had revealed that 17 hikers had gone missing on July 4, 2022. Italian officials had revealed that a huge chunk of an Alpine glacier had broken off and slammed into hikers in northern Italy.

