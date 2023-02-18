Shark Tank India’s ‘Jugaadu Kamlesh’ and judge Peyush Bansal’s camaraderie continues in a happy development. Kamlesh, a young entrepreneur, had stolen the show on Shark Tank India with his personality and innovation. He had pitched a pesticide spraying machine that he had built over a period of 7 years, to help solve the problem of farmers having to carry heavy pesticide tanks on their backs.

Guess what? The machine is now completely ready and has been improved to a great extent by Kamlesh. In a video shared by Bansal on Instagram, Kamlesh explains the complete mechanics of it to Bansal. “Not everyone is as priviliged as some of us are, but they do have potential… and some times all they need is a little nudge to realise their dreams," Bansal wrote in the caption.

The Lenskart CEO had stepped up to help Kamlesh on the show and given him Rs 10 lakh in return for 40% equity. He had also offered him an interest-free loan of Rs 20 lakh.

“This is why [Peyush] is just another breed in Sharks. He sees potential… he’s there for this… and helps even if he’s not getting something back… this kind of genuine support… hats off to him," one Instagram user commented. “Peyush always invests in startups which have a good vision and want to change something," another comment reads.

Kamlesh has certainly come a long way since his appearance on Shark Tank India. Bansal had last year shared an update on him. “Everyone I meet these days has one question…what is update on Kamlesh from @sharktank.india?" Adding that he doesn’t believe in talking about things till something is achieved, he shared an update anyway on popular demand. “We have initiated a process of design and consumer validation of the cart with help of a team of professional Industrial designers," Bansal had written. He added that the design team had visited Malegaon and nearby farms, spent time with different crops and farmers, with Kamlesh, Naru and gathered a lot of feedback.

