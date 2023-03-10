Remember The 'BBC Dad' Whose Kids Interrupted Live Interview? 6 Years on, Viral Video Continues to Make us Laugh

Who doesn’t remember ‘BBC dad’? Today, it’s been six years since professor Robert Kelly became the world-famous ‘BBC dad’ after his interview went viral. Kelly and his wife Kim Jung-A and their children Marion and James became the point of a global discussion in 2017 when the kids ruined an interview that he had been giving to BBC regarding South Korean politics. Now, Twitter user ‘Declan Cashin’ shared the video again, saying that the iconic moment has completed six years. “Happy 6th anniversary to the greatest moment in the history of the internet," wrote Cashin.

“Democracy scandals happen all the time," is what Kelly is saying when he is interrupted by his kid opening the door of his room. Further, the situation only gets worse. Have a look at the hilarious video:

“Thanks for this reminder! Love how the little one rolled in a second," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Honestly impossible to pick the best bit. Every single second is GOATed." One Twitter user wrote, “The greatest moment in the history of the internet is actually lawyer cat, but this is definitely honourable mention."

The family made an appearance again in 2020 when the world was under a lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking to BBC, Kelly and Jung-A who live in South Korea said that it was tough to follow the restrictions imposed under the lockdown. Though South Korea did not have a complete lockdown, the government had asked residents to practice restraint and social distancing as well as self-isolation. Much like the last interview, Kelly’s this interview also went viral on social media and brought cheer in times of lockdown and gloom.

