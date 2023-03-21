The World Record Egg, an Instagram page with over five million followers, broke a record by posting a simple snap of an egg on Instagram back in 2019. People hit the like button so many times that it turned into the second most-liked post of all time. Sadly, the world record is now gone. World Record Egg has left people scrambling after it deleted the post. Where there once was a perfect egg, is now a blank photo. Captioned, “Where’s the egg gone?", the new post has taken everyone by surprise. It was not just any other celeb making the world record, after all. This was the egg that dethroned beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and took the most-liked post spot. Yet it left everyone wondering what the egg was all about. When two additional pictures of the egg surfaced, revealing it to be cracking, the mystery only deepened. As fate would have it, Lionel Messi’s photo holding the World Cup trophy after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 eventually dethroned the egg from its pedestal.

Now, only a few months since being dethroned, the egg’s disappearance is making social media users wonder what is to come next. Some even joked that it was legendary football who consumed the egg. “Okay, that means we have to now make this the most liked post!" read a comment. “I was gone for 1 hour and this happens?" wrote another user. Another comment read, “Legends say the egg became a chick… So I guess the egg comes before the chicken."

In early 2019, a simple photo of an egg was posted on Instagram with the aim of breaking the record for the most-liked post on the platform. The photo quickly went viral and surpassed the previous record held by Kylie Jenner's first photo of her newborn daughter, receiving over 50 million likes in just a few days.

The popularity of the world record egg led to its use in various marketing campaigns and merchandise, and it has become a cultural phenomenon in its own right. In a surprise appearance during a 2019 Super Bowl ad on Hulu that its true message was finally revealed. In a voiceover that left everyone stunned, the egg confessed, for a mental health campaign, that social media was starting to take a toll on it, urging people to speak out if they were also struggling. What followed was a worldwide frenzy as fans poured in their support, catapulting the egg to record-breaking status for over a year.

