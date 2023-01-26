Republic Day 2023: Festive Mood Takes Over Twitter As Indians Share Wishes

India is pulling out all the stops for Republic Day celebrations today. A multi-layer security cover is in place, with police conducting anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling to thwart any untoward incident. Today marks the 74th Republic Day of India. It was on this day that the erstwhile British colony adopted its own constitution prepared by the members of the Constituent Assembly.

As people are looking forward to the R-Day parade which is set to start at 10 AM in New Delhi and will move from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort, wishes abound on Twitter as hashtag ‘Republic Day’ trends.

January 26, 1950 marked the establishment of India’s Constitution as it emerged from a brutal colonial past. However, it was on November 26, 1949 that the Indian constitution was first adopted. November 26 is celebrated as Constitution Day.

