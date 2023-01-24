It is not unusual for animals to stray into human civilization when most of their habitat is already threatened. A sambar deer went through something similar when it wandered into a house in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. Luckily, it was rescued by the Forest Department but not before people had flocked in to catch a glimpse of it. Indian Forest Service Officer, Gaurav Sharma shared a snap and clips of the deer that had captured so many people’s attention. In the snap, it is seen casually standing inside a home. A clip captured how the deer was tied up in a net as people gathered to see him. Another clip showed a large crowd gathered around the house where the animal was spotted. Check out the thread of tweets here:

Advertisement

Social media users were just as intrigued by the Sambar deer which is known for its docile nature. One Twitter user shared their opinion over the deer straying so close to human civilization. “I think it has come in search of the area where its ancestors lived," the user wrote.

Another user seemed rather unsure of the method by which the deer was being rescued. They shared their experience of encountering the creature and wondered whether another approach was possible. The user tweeted, “Was there a need for so much drama for a docile animal like the Sambar? Could a forest official not just have attracted it with some eats and led it to a truck for relocation? I have come across multiple deer in IIT/M and I have never seen even one being aggressive."

Advertisement

This is not the first time a Sambar deer had wandered close to humans. In a similar instance, a wild Sambar deer was spotted approaching a local eatery in Kerala. As the creature observed its surroundings, an elderly man offers the animal some food. He accepts the food but rejects the offer of tea by another man. Take a look at the clip shared on Twitter:

Sambar deer is known to be the largest Oriental deer. The creature is almost always on the move, most active at dusk and at night. Like most deer, their first instinct is also to freeze when disturbed, but this specie will confront predators with loud alarm barks and stomps.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here