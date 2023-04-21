Researchers Discover A New Species Of Box Jellyfish Named Tripedalia Maipoensis

A team of researchers from Hong Kong Baptist University has found a new species of Box Jellyfish in Mai Po Reserve in Hong Kong. The study said that the jellyfish was named Tripedalia Maipoensis in reflection of its locality. According to the press release of HKBU, researchers had teamed up with WWF-Hong Kong, Ocean Park Hong Kong, and the University of Manchester to find out more about it. Tripedalia Maipoensis has a cube-shaped, colourless body with 24 eyes. These 24 eyes are present in groups of 4. It has three tentacles up to 10 cm (3.94 inches) long, which look like boat paddles. These tentacles allow it to produce strong thrusts. It makes the Tripedalia Maipoensis species swim faster in comparison to other kinds of jellyfish, the study said. According to the study, the researchers believe that two of them have lenses that help in image formation. The other four can only sense the light.

Qiu Jianwen, a professor at the Department of Biology at HKBU said that these species are currently only known in Mai Po. But, he said they could also be distributed in adjacent waters of the Pearl River Estuary. According to Qiu, Box Jellyfish are rarely found in Chinese Marine waters. Qiu said that the discovery of Tripedalia Maipoensis in Mai Po has highlighted the rich diversity of life in Hong Kong.

Advertisement

According to the Divers Alert Network, Box Jellyfish are cube-shaped medusa and also notorious for having one of the most potent venoms known. Certain species of this jellyfish can even kill an adult human being in three minutes. Box Jellyfish prey on the small fish, which are immediately paralyzed upon contact with their tentacles. The tentacles are then eventually retracted, which carries the prey into the bell for digestion. Some of the Box Jellyfish species hunt during the day and can be observed resting at night on the ocean floor.

To prevent any injury from Box Jellyfishes, divers must research the areas where they intend to dive or swim. Also, they should carry sufficient household vinegar with them to all the dive sites.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here