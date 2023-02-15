It’s quite common how fancy restaurants attract customers with not just tasty food but their delightful services that make the latter return to them as a habitué. One of the important factors that excite the fine-dine experience is the way a dish is presented to the guests because that is what entices them to take a bite! However, plating is not everyone’s cup of tea and a recent video shared on Twitter proved that right. It showed pasta being brought in a wine glass only to be poured on a plate and that has left internet users looking for reasons.

Originally shared on TikTok, the clip that re-surfaced on the blue bird app had a fancy wine glass, filled with pasta, that was flipped and placed on a plate. The attendant then goes on to slowly lift the glass that made the pasta fall unevenly on the plate. On top of all that came grated cheese on the inverted glass’s base. Once the pasta was settled on the plate, the waiter just dropped the cheese into the dish and completely ruined the first-class expectations of not just people being served but even online users who found the plating completely useless and absurd!

“This was so unnecessary I’m crying," read the caption that went alongside the short clip that amassed over 346K views on Twitter. The user went on to rant, “it’s killing me that it all lands unevenly on the plate like what was the PURPOSE."

Netizens also called out the unreasonable plating of pasta as one of them wrote, “Is this a wine glass? This is not fancy, it’s extra budget…. And for noodles and cheese…". “Sometimes ppl have to ask themselves “Why" and if there is nothing as a response maybe they just simply don’t," commented the other.

The third user said, “This feels like something a 12 year old would think was fancy" while the fourth one remarked, “The amount of sauce now stuck in that glass and not on the pasta is heartbreaking."

