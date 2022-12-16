Retd IPS Officer Schooled For Calling Besharam Rang 'Public Molestation' of Deepika Padukone

A retired IPS officer is being criticised on Twitter for making a sexist comment on Deepika Padukone over the ‘Besharam Rang’ song in SRK-starrer ‘Pathaan’. Sharing a few zoomed-in screengrabs of the actor from the video of the song, the retired officer wrote, “What kind of a husband allows or tolerates public molestation of his wife for a few bucks? Just asking !!! [sic]" The song has been receiving a lot of such sexist criticism on social media. Twitter users called out the retired IPS officer over the tweet.

“1. She consented to these shots (not that you’d understand consent). It’s not molestation. What you’re doing in this post, can however, be in the purview of harassment. 2. Ranveer is not answersble [sic] for Deepika’s choices and the vice versa," one of them wrote.

Advertisement

‘Pathaan’ has become a controversial subject on social media and receiving boycott calls. Shah Rukh Khan addressed the negativity while speaking at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). He said cinema is the most important medium of modern times. “Cinema and the advent of articulation through social media platforms have now become the foremost expression of human experience and emotion. The collective narrative of time is shaped by social media and contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here