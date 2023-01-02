Rhino Chases Tourists in Kaziranga National Park, Miraculous Escape Caught on Tape

Tourists travelling in safari jeeps recently at Assam’s Kaziranga National Park had a miraculous escape after an adult rhino was seen charging at the vehicles. In a now-viral video, a convoy of jeeps can be seen barrelling through a narrow road in the national park as the tourists scream ‘bhaga (speed up).’ The rhino can be seen chasing the vehicles of the tourists. However, there was no report of any injury among the people.

In the clip from the incident, a rhino could be seen chasing a convoy of safari jeeps which sped away to safety. The animal could be seen on their tail for a few kilometres until it disappeared into a bush nearby. The incident took place at the Bagori range of the National Park. According to the Assam Tribune, the rhino had brushed against the rear tyre of the jeep. Later, the mark of the rhino’s teeth was also seen. It reported that authorities suspected that the animal may have injured its mouth and that is why it turned around and retreated into the grasslands.

The video from the incident has gone viral on Twitter. A user shared the clip with a caption that read, “This is called rhino charge. Again tourist safari jeep chased by Rhino at Kaziranga, shouts of ‘Bhaga Bhaga’ says it all".

A similar incident took place at Manas National Park. Siraj Noorani. A user shared a clip of a one-horned rhinoceros chasing tourists on his account. He captioned the video, “Baal baal bache. Shukar hai gende ka mann badal gaya (Narrowly escaped. Thankfully the rhino changed its mind). Viral Video of Kaziranga Manas National Park."

