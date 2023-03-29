Home » Buzz » Rhino Chasing Tourist Jeep Is A Scene 'Straight Out Of Jurassic Park'

Rhino Chasing Tourist Jeep Is A Scene 'Straight Out Of Jurassic Park'

The rhino chased the safari jeep for over a kilometer.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 17:23 IST

Delhi, India

The incident took place at South Africa’s Kruger National Park. (credits: Twitter/latestkruger)
The incident took place at South Africa’s Kruger National Park. (credits: Twitter/latestkruger)

What would you do if you are on a wild safari and out of the blue a rhinoceros starts charging towards you? Running to safety will be an instant reaction. And that is exactly what happened in a video that has been making rounds on social media platforms. The incident took place at South Africa’s Kruger National Park last month when a safari expedition with friends went horribly wrong for a woman named Anastasia Chapman. The video shows a  rhino chasing down a safari jeep at its full speed. The rhino continued chasing the vehicle “over a kilometre."

The incident came to light, after an Instagram page Latest Sightings – Kruger shared it online. The woman, who faced this rhino chase during her safari expedition, had originally posted the clip with a long caption narrating the incident.

Advertisement

Calling it to be the “craziest experience with" the rhino, Anastasia revealed that the animal kept barrelling at them “for 3 to 4 minutes straight." Anastasia’s caption read, “Had the craziest experience with a temperamental rhino yesterday. He charged at us full speed for over a kilometre, barreling at us for 3-4 mins straight." She added that in a bid to beat the rhino’s speed, the guide was driving the vehicle as fast as he could.

RELATED NEWS
Advertisement

The guide was rushing so quick that even the muddy terrain couldn’t pose a barrier to him. “Our guide was driving as fast as he could through the extremely muddy and unstable roads to get us out safely. This behaviour definitely isn’t normal, and our guide said it was one of his top 5 most dangerous animal encounters to date. Absolute insane day in nature and a reminder that we are only guests in these animals’ homes and territories," concluded the caption of the original clip.

Advertisement

Several users expressed their relief that the tourists made out safe and sound. A user commented, “Yes, don’t play with wild animals!! Glad you all got out safely." Another wrote, “That looks like one pissed-off Rhino for sure! And I agree, it’s good to be reminded that we are just visitors in these wild places." A third wrote, “This is straight out of Jurassic Park! Holy…rhino." So far the video has been viewed more than 308 thousand times.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: March 29, 2023, 17:07 IST
last updated: March 29, 2023, 17:23 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!