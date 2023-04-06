Ribbon Worm's Shocking Ability To Fire Tree-Like Web Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

You won’t believe your eyes when you see what this worm can do. For some, it might be like a horror movie coming to life. We are talking about the ribbon worm, also known as the proboscis worm or Nemertea. It is a slimy creature that looks like it crawled out of the deepest depths of the Earth. But don’t be fooled by its ordinary and harmless name or slender appearance, because this critter has a sinister secret that will make your skin crawl. When the ribbon worm spots its prey, it shoots out a web of mucus that resembles a giant tree branch, covering its victim in a sticky trap. And that’s not even the worst part. The worm can also retract the mucus.

But wait, it gets weirder. A video has regained traction on YouTube where a man can be seen calmly allowing the red ribbon worm to fire its web across his hand, apparently unfazed by the creature’s bizarre behaviour. Check it out here:

From curiosity to disgust, the footage has sparked a range of emotions among those who have watched it. Many have expressed shock and surprise at this unique hunting technique, while others have found it fascinating and even mesmerizing to watch. Some have compared it to scenes straight out of a horror movie, while others have marveled at the wonders of the animal kingdom. A YouTube user commented, “Thank you for this video! I saw one of these worms do this in an intercoastal waterway in South Florida, and I have been looking for an explanation ever since. It really freaked me out!"

“Every time I think I’ve found the creepiest things in the animal kingdom, I find another video like this!" another user wrote.

A comment read, “I did not think it was gross at all, I thought it was so cool, even in the beginning where it just came all out and it looked like the roots of a tree just growing and growing!"

For anyone wondering about this fascinating creature, this worm is one of the simplest creatures out there. With a body that can stretch to incredible lengths during movement, ribbon worms come in all shapes and sizes - some species are less than 8 inches long, while others can grow up to a staggering 100 feet. But it’s not just their size that’s impressive - these creatures also come in a dazzling array of colors and patterns, from simple solids to striking stripes and geometric shapes. Whether you’re a biology buff or just love weird and wonderful creatures, ribbon worms are sure to fascinate and delight you.

