Rickshaw Driver Bamboozles Woman With One Euro Coin Instead of Rs 5, Desis Call it 'Vikas'

In a strange incident, Twitter user Anushka took to the blue bird app and shared how she received a one Euro coin instead of a five rupees coin as change from her rickshaw vaale bhaiya. She shared an image, holding that coin in her hands. “I got a euro instead of a five rupee coin as change from the rickshaw wale uncle," read the caption. The viral tweet has now garnered over 54K views.

Have a look for yourself:

The tweet has left many desis stunned. While some are calling it ‘vikaas’ others have deemed it as ‘vishwaguru behaviour’. Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, a 40-year-old man returned a bag full of cash to Ghaziabad police on Tuesday, February 7. The man identified to be Aas Mohammad is reportedly an e-rickshaw driver by profession. He discovered a bag lying unattended on a street in Modinagar while on his way to drop passengers towards Tibra road. The bag consisted of a whopping Rs 25 lakh, reported the police. The DCP of the Modinagar Police station stated that he informed the authorities about the bag that had 50 bundles of Rs 500 notes.

While sharing the detailed account of the incident, Aas Mohammad, according to The Times of India, revealed that he found the unattended bag at 1 pm and assumed there could be a bomb inside it. However, he was shocked to find wads of cash inside it. He seemingly made futile attempts of finding the owner and later submitted the bag to the police.

