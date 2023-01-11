‘Ride in Trouble’: 14 Men Perform Dangerous Stunts on Three Bikes in Bareilly; Cops Seize Vehicles

Social media is filled with people performing outrageous activities for likes and follows. While some put only their lives at risk, others are dangerous to the public. A group of fourteen men chose to do the latter. They were caught on camera, riding only three bikes. ANI shared their snaps on its Twitter handle. The fourteen men have seemingly divided themselves onto three bikes. There are six on one and the other two bikes are carrying four passengers each. Since it is almost too hard to carry so many people on a two-wheeler, two men, one from the bike carrying four passengers and the other carrying six, were seen almost standing up straight. TimesNow has reported that the video of the stunt was being shot for the Instagram reels for social media on Sunday. The cops had also witnessed the men performing the stunt, but they fled the spot before any action could be taken against them.

The incident has reportedly fallen in the jurisdiction of the Deorania PS area of Bareilly. SSP Bareilly Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia mentioned seizing the vehicles as soon as the report was received. “Once the information was received, the bikes were seized. Further action is being taken," he said, reported ANI. Take a peek at the snaps here:

Advertisement

Not all people performing activities on the streets are doing it for fame on social media. A clip that recently caught the attention of social media users showed a man riding a cycle on a busy street. He was skillfully balancing wood planks over his head with the aid of his hands. How was he holding the handle grips? He wasn’t. In fact, he seemed unfazed by cars and pedestrians passing him by in both directions. The video was captured by someone driving by in another vehicle behind the man. The text on it read, “This is India." The clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Police Service Officer Arif Shaikh, who captioned it in Hindi, which roughly translates to, “Even if you have nothing else… all you need in life is this much confidence." Since being shared, it has amassed over 1 million views. Check it out here:

What do you think of this video?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here