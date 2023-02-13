Rihanna's Performance at Super Bowl Half Time Show Goes Viral, Fans Call Her 'Real Winner'

American singer Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona’s State Farm Arena. The megastar appeared in the stadium midair on a floating stage, donning a clingy, all-red ensemble featuring a moulded bustier, and a belt below what many viewers deduced was another mini RiRi in the making. She delivered her club smashes including “Where Have You Been" to “Only Girl" and the time-tested “We Found Love." While many in the stadium were left speechless, for those online, Twitter became the zone for all the appreciation.

Advertisement

Images and videos from her performance flooded the micro-blogging site and people were left short of praise. “Rihanna just skyrocketed up the US Spotify chart, jumping 9 spots to land at #4 after her #SuperBowl performance! Who’s the real winner here?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance was just mesmerizing." Here are a few tweets:

Since releasing “Anti" in early 2016, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has taken a break from recording but has by no means taken it easy: she’s become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands. Since her last album Rihanna has performed occasional features and more recently recorded music for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here