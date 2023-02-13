Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance set the Internet on fire as fans celebrated her return to the stage. She took everyone for a trip down the memory lane with her performance to classic hits like “Bitch Better Have My Money", “Work", “Umbrella", “Diamonds", “Wild Thoughts" and more. The performance was made even more remarkable by the fact that Rihanna is pregnant with her second child, as confirmed to Rolling Stone and The Hollywood Reporter.

However, an unlikely showstopper emerged at Rihanna’s show. When RiRi’s performing, you’d scarcely look some other way, but fans are of the opinion that the sign language interpreter at the show very nearly “outperformed" Rihanna herself. The interpreter, Justina Miles, brought her absolute A game and went all out.

If “she ate and left no crumbs" had to have a human representation today, it would have to be Justina. Justina, 20, is a deaf American Sign Language interpreter, as per CNBC.

Rihanna had previously declined to perform at the Super Bowl over reservations of the NFL’s handling of race issues. This time around, she said that her performance was significant for representation. “It’s important for my son to see this," she said.

