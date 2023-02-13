Home » BUZZ » Rihanna's Super Bowl Show Sign Language Interpreter Going All Out is a Whole Vibe

Rihanna's Super Bowl Show Sign Language Interpreter Going All Out is a Whole Vibe

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show had an unlikely showstopper in the form of deaf ASL interpreter Justina Miles.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 11:26 IST

Phoenix

Rihanna's Super Bowl show ASL interpreter Justina Miles is going viral. (L: Reuters; R: Saint Hoax on Twitter)
Rihanna's Super Bowl show ASL interpreter Justina Miles is going viral. (L: Reuters; R: Saint Hoax on Twitter)

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance set the Internet on fire as fans celebrated her return to the stage. She took everyone for a trip down the memory lane with her performance to classic hits like “Bitch Better Have My Money", “Work", “Umbrella", “Diamonds", “Wild Thoughts" and more. The performance was made even more remarkable by the fact that Rihanna is pregnant with her second child, as confirmed to Rolling Stone and The Hollywood Reporter.

However, an unlikely showstopper emerged at Rihanna’s show. When RiRi’s performing, you’d scarcely look some other way, but fans are of the opinion that the sign language interpreter at the show very nearly “outperformed" Rihanna herself. The interpreter, Justina Miles, brought her absolute A game and went all out.

Advertisement

If “she ate and left no crumbs" had to have a human representation today, it would have to be Justina. Justina, 20, is a deaf American Sign Language interpreter, as per CNBC.

RELATED NEWS

Rihanna had previously declined to perform at the Super Bowl over reservations of the NFL’s handling of race issues. This time around, she said that her performance was significant for representation. “It’s important for my son to see this," she said.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 13, 2023, 10:50 IST
last updated: February 13, 2023, 11:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+59PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Reception: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Attend

+21PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About