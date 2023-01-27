Rin Soap or Samsung Shield? New Tech Product Leaves Internet Scratching Their Heads

Samsung T7 Shield is the latest portable solid-state drive or SSD product from the company in the market. It promises a lot of storage space to keep your data securely and offers durability that can handle dust, drops and water to some level. Samsung India took to its official Instagram handle and shared an image of the product. “Rugged durability, at your service. Use T7 Shield PSSD, to protect all your files and work, even in the most challenging environmental conditions," read the caption. While the product is priced at Rs 10,300, what surprises the users is its appearance.

Samsung India’s post went viral immediately as many thought that the product looks similar to Rin detergent soap. “I thought it was Rin Detergent soap advertisement," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Le me confusing it with surf excel sabun."

One Instagram user wrote, “I swear this looked like a freaking rin bar, especially the water all sloshing around - samsung makes me believe that it’s indie by heart." The product is dark blue in colour, which is exactly the same as that of Rin or Surf excel. Therefore, it has netizens confused.

One Instagram user wrote, “When I saw the image i felt samsung is going to launch to compete with RIN soaps😂 whoever felt same like comment."

Meanwhile, shield part of this SSD, Samsung has offered multiple certifications that make it dust, water and drop resistant. Samsung claims even if you drop the T7 Shield from up to 3 meters, it will survive, and so will the data residing on it.

The other big highlight of the T series SSD is its portability and the new T7 Shield follows the same formula as the previous products in the lineup. And yes, data transfer speeds are equally important for SSDs and Samsung has delivered on that front most times. T7 Shield SSD is priced at $134.99 (Rs 10,300 approx) for the 1TB variant, and the higher 2TB storage version of the T7 Shield comes for $234.99 (Rs 17,920 approx). Both these prices have been mentioned on Samsung’s official website. Samsung T7 Shield SSD comes in blue, black and beige colour options.

