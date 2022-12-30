Rishabh Pant Being Looted after Nasty Car Accident Has Left Internet Really Furious

In what comes as a horrific development, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s car collided with a divider following which it caught fire. Fortunately, he managed to jump out of the car and was taken to a local hospital. The 25-year-old escaped with severe injuries and remains in stable condition. However, if reports are to be believed, some miscreants looted him and escaped from the scene instead of helping him. According to a report by Crictracker, a few men reached the spot of the accident and took advantage of the his injuries as they looted cash from one of his bags.

Despite being in such a horrific condition, Pant had to contact the authorities and the ambulance by himself. People on social media are furious about the looting. “The fact that despite accident and being in such condition Rishabh Pant broke the window of car and came out. Not only this but locals looted his money and he called ambulance by himself. Kudos to the strength of this 25 y/o guy. A true warrior," wrote a Twitter user.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the contrary, a video that is doing the rounds on social media shows Rishabh Pant soaked in blood, being helped by locals with blankets. News agency PTI reports that the driver and other staff of a Haryana Roadways bus passing by helped the cricketer get out of the burning car and that the car was completely charred in the accident.

“When he was brought to our hospital, he was fully conscious and I spoke to him. He wanted to surprise his mother and was going back home," Dr. Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, told the news agency PTI.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here