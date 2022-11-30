Home » BUZZ » Rishabh Pant Faces Flak Over Bad Form, Shashi Tharoor Wonders Why Sanju Samson is Sitting Out

Rishabh Pant's failure with the bat in limited-overs cricket and Sanju Samson's exclusion from playing XI have not been received well by fans watching the India-New Zealand series.

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 10:36 IST
Christchurch

Rishabh Pant's failure with the bat has been criticised by Shashi Tharoor who questioned exclusion of Sanju Samson from Team India. (Photo tweeted by @cricket_zn)

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s quiet bat in white ball cricket is making quite a bit of noise on social media, especially because of the absence of Sanju Samson in the playing XI that is currently facing New Zealand. After being dropped from the second ODI that was eventually washed out, Samson was once again excluded from the team in the third contest, much to the disappointment of the fans. Adding fuel to the fire, Pant departed cheaply for 10 after New Zealand won the toss and put India to bat first on Wednesday.

Shashi Tharoor, a vocal supporter of wicketkeeper-batter Samson didn’t seem too impressed over Samson’s snub as the rest of the fans on Twitter questioned the selection process that kept backing Pant.

After Pant’s early dismissal, Tharoor doubled down on his criticism of the selection process he deemed was unfair to Samson.

“One more failure for Pant, who clearly needs a break from white-ball cricket. One more opportunity denied to @IamSanjuSamson who now has to wait for the @IPL to show that he’s one of the best top-order bats in India. #IndvsNZ"

Twitter users and cricket fans did not however mince any words while criticising an out-of-form Pant.

Another set of emotional fans trended #JusticeForSanjuSamson on Wednesday as things got heated up online.

After being snubbed for the T20 World Cup, Samson was included in both the T20I and ODI squads for the New Zealand tour. Interestingly, he didn’t play in either of the T20Is but was given a chance in the first ODI where he performed reasonably well.

