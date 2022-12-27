Rishi Sunak Asks Homeless Man if He Works in Business, 'Painful' Exchange Goes Viral

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s “awkward" conversation with a homeless man is going viral on social media and drawing criticism. Sunak paid a visit to a shelter house and volunteered at a soup kitchen, during which he served a homeless man and a video of their conversation over the counter was shared by ITV News. In it, at first, the PM asks the man how he is, in reply to which the man says that he’s hungry. At one point, Sunak asks the man if he works in business. “No, I’m homeless. I’m a homeless person," the man replies.

The man adds that he is interested in business and Sunak then goes on to ask him what kind of business he’s interested in. The two then go on to have a conversation about the finance sector. The PM asks the man if that was something he would like to get into; the man replies that even though he wouldn’t mind it, he would like to get through Christmas first. He says he hopes a charity would help him find some temporary housing on Christmas so that he wouldn’t have to sleep on the streets.

The Labour’s Deputy Leader called the exchange “excruciating".

Recently, Sunak also got flak for a tweet where he claimed that “Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom". Sunak, on his maiden visit to Ukraine since assuming office, assured the country of Britain’s continued support in their war against Russia. The Indian-origin Prime Minister posted a tweet expressing his support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but a comment he wrote about Britain raised eyebrows across the microblogging platform. “Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa," Sunak tweeted.

