Rishi Sunak Joins England's T20 World Cup-winning Team For a Game of Cricket at 10 Downing Street

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was spotted playing cricket with England’s last year’s T20 World Cup-winning team at his official residence, 10 Downing Street. Sunak, who is of Indian origin, rolled up his sleeves and played a few deliveries from fast bowler Sam Curran and Chris Jordan while also trying his hand at bowling.

Luca Boffa, the Prime Minister’s senior videographer, shared a video of the occasion on Twitter. England’s limited-overs captainJos Buttler, shared photos from the team’s meeting in Downing Street as well.

In addition to Curran and Jordan, other players present included Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt, Chris Woakes, Richard Gleeson, and Tymal Mills. England beat Pakistan by five wickets to claim their second ICC T20 World Cup title last year. England is also the first team to hold both the ODI and T20 World Cup titles at the same time.

Several social media users lauded the event as a means of fostering a closer relationship between the Prime Minister’s office and the public. However, one user was baffled and commented, “Cool to see! But why are they playing in their suits? Maybe as an American I am too dressed down?"

A second user posted, “No @RishiSunak or “@Conservatives" fan, but this is precisely the kind of thing that endears the office of Prime Minister to the nation; now the government just needs to figure out what it means to be a nation in policy terms. Meanwhile, a third user joked, “If this was the Australian PM he would’ve played a sweep shot on every delivery,".

