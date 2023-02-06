Leave it to RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka to keep his Twitter followers busy with engaging posts. The businessman, who loves to share quizzes, facts or even videos highlighting hidden talents of the country, did something similar on Sunday. He left his Twitter followers intrigued with a puzzle challenge. Harsh Goenka shared a post featuring a picture of a puzzle in which the users have to identify the correct spelling of the word ‘Large’ in just 10 seconds. The puzzle grabbed the attention of many, including actor Riteish Deshmukh. The Housefull 4 actor revealed in the comments section that it took him “six tries" to solve the puzzle.

“Let’s see if you can find ‘LARGE’ spelt the right way in 10 seconds," Harsh wrote while sharing the post. The picture of the puzzle game just had one correct spelling amid all the wrong spellings of the word ‘Large.’

As soon as Harsh Goenka shared the post, social media users started solving the puzzle. They wrote how much time it took them to solve the riddle in the comments section. Among all the answers, the one that got the businessman’s attention was shared by Riteish. He wrote, “Got it in 6," to which Harsh Goenka replied, “You have a keen eye." Reacting to the compliment, the actor clarified and his tweet will leave you in splits. “I meant six tries …. Hahahaha," he wrote. The business tycoon then dropped a face with stuck-out tongue and winking eye emoji.

Actor Rajev Paul commented, “Found. Rush doesn’t work…relax and do it (in) 6/7 seconds."

The posts attracted over four lakh likes till now.

Recently, Harsh Goenka shared a video on Twitter featuring an autorickshaw that has been converted and remodelled into a luxury vehicle. The redesigned autorickshaw is an open-roof vehicle with a slick black body and comfortable yellow seats that give it a trendy appearance. “If Vijay Mallya had to design a low-cost 3-wheeler taxi Naik Avishkar," Harsh Goenka hilariously wrote in the caption.

The clip has garnered over 30 thousand views since it was shared, and the numbers are still growing.

