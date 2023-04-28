Robot Dog Uses ChatGPT To Communicate, Twitter Asks Is Black Mirror Coming To Life

Artificial intelligence (AI) has improved a lot in recent years, allowing machines to learn and perform tasks that were once considered unique to humans. Santiago, a machine learning engineer, recently conducted an experiment using ChatGPT, to converse with a robot dog. This interaction was recorded and shared on Twitter, showcasing the potential of AI in creating more interactive experiences with machines.

In the video, the researcher is seen explaining how ChatGPT was used to enable the robot dog, Spot, to answer specific questions. Along with another researcher, Santiago demonstrates the capabilities of the dog, showcasing its ability to interact with humans.

Santiago shared details about the making of the robot dog and their use of ChatGPT in a multiple twitter thread, stating that the “robots run automated missions" daily and capture large amounts of data, but querying this data is a challenge due to the complexity of the configuration files, which “only technical people can handle."

“That’s where ChatGPT comes in. We show it the configuration files and the mission results. We then ask questions using that context. Put that together with a voice-enabled interface, and we have an awesome way to query our data," he added.

The techie expressed his excitement about the capabilities enabled by ChatGPT and the voice-enabled interface, stating that they are now able to ask the “robots about past and future missions and get an answer in real-time." He also hinted at more upgrades and advancements to come in the future.

The use of advanced technologies like ChatGPT and the robot dog certainly prompts a range of reactions from people, from wonder and excitement to fear and apprehension. One user said, “Wild times we live in. Truly incredible."

Some were concerned. Like this person who wrote, “Future looks scary."

This user referenced the prominent Netflix series Black Mirror, highlighting the potential risks, “Remind Me Of This in 5 years once that Black Mirror episode comes to life."

The video, which was shared on Twitter, a few days back, has crossed over 1 million views, leaving social media users amazed by the remarkable abilities of the robot dog.

