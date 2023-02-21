Staying fit at 72 is a dream most people want to make come true. Many look up to celebrities as their idols, who somehow manage to look active and thrive even well into their old age. While it might be hard to follow most of these rigorous workout routines and strict diets even as a young 40-something individual, there is one exercise Austrian-American actor and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger is doing that anyone can attempt at any age. Well, if you do it his style. In an old clip of the 75-year-old actor that was shared on Twitter, Arnold was seen attempting the full split when he was 72.

For the unversed, it is a gymnastics position in which the legs are in line at 180 degrees, in the opposite direction. Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen “sitting" in the position perfectly. He even bends forward perfectly and even to the sides. But here’s a little twist. The “legs" are not Arnold himself. Those just seem like a rolled-up fabric of some sort over which the actor has put on track pants and a pair of sports shoes. The trick becomes clear after Arnold moves away from the supposed “legs" in the gymnastics position. Now if this is not the easiest full split attempt, what is?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet to judge Arnold Schwarzenegger on the basis of this hilarious clip would be a mistake. The former bodybuilder has quite some impressive athletic records under his belt. Right before the 1975 Olympia, Arnold was pretty involved in filming his movie Stay Hungry. As a part of the role, he also lost a significant amount of weight. Yet just a few months before Olympia, he was approached by the Pumping Iron team to compete against Lou Ferrigno as well as train for his film. In just three months, Arnold managed to regain a significant amount of muscle mass and went on to win the competition. Upon its release in 1977, fans loved the movie for being the first film to give a realistic picture of what it takes to be an elite player in the game.

He also went on to reportedly become the youngest person ever to win the Mr. Universe title. But Arnold Schwarzenegger is more than just his perfect acting skills or massively successful sports career. To the list of his achievements, he has also added being a businessman, environmentalist, philanthropist, and best-selling author, and even went on to become California’s 38th Governor.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here