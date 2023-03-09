Love knows no boundaries, but some people seem to push it further when it comes to road safety. In a recent incident that shocked social media users, a couple, in Jaipur, was caught on camera romancing on a motorbike. The clip was captured on the eve of Holi and it has since gained a lot of attention online. The daring duo was spotted cruising down the B2 Bypass, with the girl sitting on the petrol tank of the Royal Enfield. However, their reckless actions did not go unnoticed. A passenger, in a car, managed to capture the footage.

While it’s unclear what charges the couple will face, the police have started a search for them based on the registration number of the bike, reported Times Now. It is highly likely that they will be penalised by traffic police for violating road safety rules. Incidents like these also serve as a reminder that road safety should be a top priority, and that reckless behaviour on the roads can have serious consequences.

This is not the first time a viral video of a couple romancing on a two-wheeler has led to the police looking out for the accused. In a similar incident, a couple, in Chhattisgarh’s Durg region, was arrested for allegedly hugging and being involved in “indecent activities" while riding a bike, reported news agency ANI. The police acted quickly after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the woman was seen sitting opposite the man, hugging him while he rode the bike.

“The police took notice of the video of a couple driving recklessly and indulging in obscene acts. They have been arrested," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav, as per the news agency.

Upon investigating, the police found that the couple had been riding a stolen bike without any documents. The bike did not have a registration plate and during the probe, it was found that the bike was stolen from a village a year ago. While the market price of the bike was Rs 1.50 lakh the accused bought it for Rs 9,000 without any documents. The police also seized the bike.

