Rose Day 2023 memes are here to keep you company if you're lonely this Valentine's week.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 08:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Rose Day 2023 memes keep singles company. (Credits: Canva, Twitter)
Valentine’s week is kicking off to a festive start with Rose Day. No matter what the colour of your heart is currently, it’s a good day to bring a rose to a loved one, whether it’s a red one brought in passion, an yellow one in friendship, or a white one in peace. However, if, like Naina and Rohit from that one scene in ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’, red is really not your colour right now and yellow and white are a hard pass as well, maybe memes could be your thing.

Valentine’s week will be a full-blown affair with Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine’s Day. As is ritual, singles across the globe are bracing for an uneventful week with memes.

Whether it’s with a rose or not, today is definitely a good way to tell someone you care about them! If you aren’t near your loved ones today, you might send them a digital rose with a message. Click here to get some inspiration on Rose Day messages that you could send someone.

At the end of the day, love doesn’t need a capitalistic packaging and you could well shun all of these Valentine’s week rituals. If you’d rather have your ex’s name on a cat litter box, an animal shelter in USA’s Ohio is giving individuals a unique opportunity to avenge their ex as part of its Valentine’s Day campaign. For a $5 donation to the Animal Friend Humane Society, people can write their ex’s name in a cat litterbox. Cats will then be given the litter box in which to do their business. The donations will be accepted until February 12.

