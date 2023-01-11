Home » BUZZ » 'RRR' Star Jr NTR Gets Slammed for 'Changing Accent' at Golden Globes Red Carpet

'RRR' Star Jr NTR Gets Slammed for 'Changing Accent' at Golden Globes Red Carpet

'RRR' star Jr NTR seemed to slip into a non-Indian accent during an interview at the Golden Globes red carpet.

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 12:09 IST

Jr NTR's accent at the Golden Globes is getting criticised. (Photo: Twitter/@RRRMovie)
SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is making headlines globally with ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning the Golden Globe in the Best Song (Motion Picture) category. Even though the film lost the Best Picture (Non-English Language) award to ‘Argentina, 1985’, it’s a proud moment for Indians and fans have been going all out to celebrate it. RRR was the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Golden Globes after Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Monsoon Wedding (2001). However, an interview given by ‘RRR’ star Jr NTR on the red carpet has raised some eyebrows among Desis.

When answering the interviewer who asked Jr NTR whether he had expected the phenomenon that ‘RRR’ has become, the actor seemed to slip into a non-Indian-sounding accent.

“He should have replied in normal Indian accent. There is nothing wrong in Indian accent. This “act" only pushes the notion that American and British accents are the only correct way to speak English.

Interestingly when he speaks Hindi, it’s with some Telugu accent which is fine," a Twitter user wrote. “This is so absolutely cringe. Man went abroad last night and picked an accent, this is hilarious," another said. “Having heard him speak English before it’s clearly a fake accent, but atleast he pulled it off nicely. Still no need to fake anything!" reads one tweet.

Many of the actor’s fans rushed to his defence as well, insisting that accents tend to fluctuate for various reasons.

