The business acumen of Indians is renowned across the world, as they are known for their practicality and ability to turn even the simplest idea into a profitable venture. However, a recent poster seen on Twitter has caused a stir among the Desi community. The poster advertised a service where individuals could pay Rs.5 to ask for directions. In India, it is common for people to ask for directions upon arriving in a new city, and while some are willing to help, others are put off by constant questioning. Nevertheless, someone has taken this practice and turned it into a business opportunity and that has certainly caught the attention of many on social media.

A Twitter user, @priyapalnii, shared an image of a Hindi poster that advertised a service offering to provide directions for Rs.5 and transportation to the destination for Rs.10. This post was met with amusement from the Indian Twitter community, with many remarking on the creativity and resourcefulness of the poster’s creator. Some commenters even joked about wanting to start a similar business venture as one of them wrote, “It’s an cool idea, let come and start this startup."

Meanwhile, this ‘jugaad’ approach to problem-solving and making money is not new to Indians, who have a long history of coming up with bizarre yet effective solutions to everyday problems.

One such instance was captured in a viral video where a group of men used low-budget equipment and creative tactics to shoot a scene of a man walking. The camera operator is seen being slowly dragged by another man to capture the perfect shot while a third person directs the scene using slippers instead of a film clap. The video showcased the essence of the Indian jugaad, which involves finding innovative solutions to problems.

